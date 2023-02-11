B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 33.04% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 29.31 croreNet profit of B A G Films & Media declined 33.04% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.3136.94 -21 OPM %33.5730.86 -PBDT7.478.90 -16 PBT6.167.38 -17 NP3.084.60 -33
