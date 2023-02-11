B A G Films & Media consolidated net profit declines 33.04% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.66% to Rs 29.31 crore

Net profit of B A G Films & Media declined 33.04% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 20.66% to Rs 29.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 36.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.3136.9433.5730.867.478.906.167.383.084.60

