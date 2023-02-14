Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 2313.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 38.24 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 2313.79% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.2451.6127.075.278.960.988.340.517.000.29

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)