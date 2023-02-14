Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit rises 2313.79% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 38.24 croreNet profit of Vibrant Global Capital rose 2313.79% to Rs 7.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.2451.61 -26 OPM %27.075.27 -PBDT8.960.98 814 PBT8.340.51 1535 NP7.000.29 2314
