Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Retro Green Revolution reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 6.85 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites declined 75.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.855.64 21 OPM %3.5011.70 -PBDT0.270.67 -60 PBT0.140.60 -77 NP0.120.48 -75

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:38 IST

