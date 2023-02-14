Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit declines 75.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.45% to Rs 6.85 crore

Net profit of Nidhi Granites declined 75.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.45% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.855.643.5011.700.270.670.140.600.120.48

