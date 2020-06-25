Bafna Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 13.13 croreNet loss of Bafna Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 25.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 19.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.05% to Rs 42.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 43.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales13.1313.07 0 42.4743.36 -2 OPM %32.378.88 -2.92-30.74 - PBDT3.551.01 251 1.40-16.10 LP PBT3.030.11 2655 -1.87-18.23 90 NP-0.160.06 PL -25.20-19.73 -28
