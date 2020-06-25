Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 55.14% to Rs 0.48 crore

Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.04% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.481.072.523.94-18.7530.8411.9024.870.120.450.791.480.070.390.621.3100.330.400.77

