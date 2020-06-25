Rishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.14% to Rs 0.48 croreRishabh Digha Steel & Allied Products reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 55.14% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.05% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 36.04% to Rs 2.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.481.07 -55 2.523.94 -36 OPM %-18.7530.84 -11.9024.87 - PBDT0.120.45 -73 0.791.48 -47 PBT0.070.39 -82 0.621.31 -53 NP00.33 -100 0.400.77 -48
