JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit declines 7.13% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Centrum Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 26.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 182.55% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 26.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 149.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 182.55% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.96% to Rs 29.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.18% to Rs 13.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.422.98 183 13.2317.45 -24 OPM %11.76-757.38 --202.04-279.54 - PBDT-3.43-38.74 91 -35.97-92.27 61 PBT-3.99-39.22 90 -38.62-93.74 59 NP26.66-149.08 LP 29.25139.05 -79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU