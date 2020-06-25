Centrum Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 26.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 182.55% to Rs 8.42 crore

Net profit of Centrum Capital reported to Rs 26.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 149.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 182.55% to Rs 8.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.96% to Rs 29.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 24.18% to Rs 13.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

