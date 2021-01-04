Bajaj Auto crosses market cap of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Bajaj Auto announced on 01 January 2021 that it has become the first two-wheeler company globally to cross market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore.

The stock closed at Rs 3479 per share on NSE that day making its market capitalization Rs 100,670.76 crore at this price. Significantly, Bajaj Auto has established this historic milestone as it celebrates the 75th year of its operations.

