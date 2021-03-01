Bajaj Auto gains after sales improve 6% YoY in Feb

Bajaj Auto added 0.54% to Rs 3821.35 after the company's total auto sales rose 6% to 375,017 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

Sequentially, the company's total sales have decreased 11.8% in February 2021 from 425,199 units sold in January 2021.

While the total domestic sales declined by 2% to 164,811 units, total exports increased by 13% to 210,206 units in February 2021 over February 2020.

Bajaj Auto's total two-wheeler sales improved 7% to 332,563 units during the month as compared to 310,222 units in sold in the same period last year.

Its total commercial vehicle sales declined by 5% to 42,454 units in February 2021 from 44,691 in February 2020.

Bajaj Auto is the world's third largest manufacturer of motorcycles and the largest manufacturer of three wheelers. It has its manufacturing facilities located at Chakan near Pune, Waluj near Aurangabad, and at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.8% to Rs 1,716.26 crore on 17.4% surge in net sales to Rs 8,730.10 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

