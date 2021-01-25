Bajaj Auto Ltd gains for fifth session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 4146.1, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.5% in last one year as compared to a 18.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 27.05% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4146.1, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 14380.7. The Sensex is at 48853.9, down 0.05%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has risen around 21.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10515.85, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

