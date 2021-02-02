Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 157.65 points or 4.17% at 3940.44 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Finolex Industries Ltd (up 10.43%), Tata Motors-DVR (up 10.06%),MSTC Ltd (up 9.98%),Tata Motors Ltd (up 9.03%),Cummins India Ltd (up 8.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kesoram Industries Ltd (up 8.13%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 8%), KNR Constructions Ltd (up 7.89%), PNC Infratech Ltd (up 7.75%), and Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 7.2%).

On the other hand, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd (down 2.99%), HEG Ltd (down 2.64%), and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd-DVR (down 1.52%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1293.55 or 2.66% at 49894.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 376.55 points or 2.64% at 14657.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.85 points or 1.72% at 18668.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.95 points or 2.1% at 6309.52.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 471 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)