Financials shares gain

Financials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index rising 265.76 points or 3.64% at 7573.49 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Finance Ltd (up 9.99%), Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd (up 6.95%),Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (up 6.6%),Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 6.54%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (up 6.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 5.69%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (up 5.31%), HDFC Bank Ltd (up 5.19%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (up 4.9%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (up 4.88%).

On the other hand, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.94%), Centrum Capital Ltd (down 1.04%), and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 0.91%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1293.55 or 2.66% at 49894.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 376.55 points or 2.64% at 14657.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 314.85 points or 1.72% at 18668.17.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 129.95 points or 2.1% at 6309.52.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 471 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

