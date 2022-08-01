Bajaj Auto records 4% YoY drop in July auto sales

Bajaj Auto recorded total sales of 3,54,670 units in July 2022, which is lower by 4% as compared with 3,69,116 units sold in July 2021.

Sales in the domestic market increased by 9% YoY to 1,82,956 units during the period under review. Exports, however, contracted by 15% to 1,71,714 units in July 2022 as compared with the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 5% to 3,15,054 units while commercial vehicles sales rose by 3% to 39,616 units in July 2022 over July 2021.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers etc. and parts thereof.

The company's consolidated net profit declined marginally to Rs 1,163.33 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 1,170.17 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations rose 8.37% year on year to Rs 8,005 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022, led by pricing and mix.

The scrip rose 1.62% to currently trade at Rs 3976.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)