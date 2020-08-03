Bajaj Auto sales slide 33% YoY in July

The auto maker's total vehicle sales tanked 33% to 2.55 lakh units in July 2020 from 3.81 lakh units in July 2019.

Total two-wheeler sales declined 26% to 2.38 lakh units in July 2020 over July 2019. Total commercial vehicles sales slumped 71% YoY to 17,276 units in July 2020.

On a month-on-month (M-o-M) basis, total vehicles sales declined 8.27% in July 2020 from 2.78 lakh units in June 2020.

Bajaj Auto's consolidated reported net profit tumbled 60.9% to Rs 395.51 crore on 61% fall in net sales to Rs 2,948.52 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of Bajaj Auto slipped 0.88% at Rs 2,977.95. Bajaj Auto manufactures of motorcycles, three-wheelers and parts.

