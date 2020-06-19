Bajaj Consumer tumbles after Q4 PAT declines 61%

Bajaj Consumer Care slumped 4.23% to Rs 145.90 after consolidated net profit fell 61% to Rs 23.29 crore on 28.3% decline in net sales to Rs 172 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 63% to Rs 28.43 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 76.35 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total taxes of Rs 5.14 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against Rs 16.5 crore paid in Q4 March 2019.

The company said Q4 March 2020 performance was hugely impacted due to disruption in sales in the month of March led by lockdown to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

Standalone net profit declined 60% to Rs 24.52 crore on 29.2% fall in net sales to Rs 168.63 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Standalone EBITDA fell 68.3% to Rs 25.04 crore during the period under review. EBITDA margin deteriorated to 14.85% in Q4 March 2020 from 33.17% in Q4 March 2019.

The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share for the financial year ended March 2020.

The firm said the macroeconomic situation has been challenging throughout 2019-20 with the hair oil category facing significant headwinds with tepid growth. The impact on industry has worsened since lockdown in March due to COVID 19 pandemic. The company said it has been aggressive in managing cost across the organization reviewing each cost item and conserving cash on balance sheet.

Bajaj Consumer Care has presence in the hair oil category with brands like Bajaj Almond Drops Hair oil, Bajaj Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, Bajaj Amla Hair oil and Bajaj Jasmine Hair oil

