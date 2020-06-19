Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 15.36 points or 1.19% at 1305.26 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.94%),Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.27%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.05%),GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.45%), Bharti Infratel Ltd (up 1.03%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.69%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 4.06%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.36%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.78%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.74 or 0.11% at 34245.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.95 points or 0.12% at 10103.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.39 points or 0.86% at 12215.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.82 points or 0.52% at 4219.28.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

