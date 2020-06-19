Ramco Systems Ltd Slides 4.98%

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 79.97% over last one month compared to 6.1% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.87% rise in the SENSEX

Ramco Systems Ltd lost 4.98% today to trade at Rs 125.8. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.74% to quote at 14489.7. The index is up 6.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zen Technologies Ltd decreased 3.59% and D-Link India Ltd lost 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 9.59 % over last one year compared to the 13.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Ramco Systems Ltd has added 79.97% over last one month compared to 6.1% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 10.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4086 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 77351 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.9 on 16 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.1 on 21 May 2020.

