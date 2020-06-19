Energy shares rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 49.4 points or 0.96% at 5178.24 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aban Offshore Ltd (up 9.41%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 3.12%),Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 2.23%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.28%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.23%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.17%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.12%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.41%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (down 0.91%), and Coal India Ltd (down 0.84%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.74 or 0.11% at 34245.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.95 points or 0.12% at 10103.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.39 points or 0.86% at 12215.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.82 points or 0.52% at 4219.28.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)