Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 30.26 points or 1.96% at 1577.36 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.32%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 2.79%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.58%),DLF Ltd (up 2.3%),Omaxe Ltd (up 1.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.96%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.86%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.6%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.47%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.15%).

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 37.74 or 0.11% at 34245.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.95 points or 0.12% at 10103.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.39 points or 0.86% at 12215.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.82 points or 0.52% at 4219.28.

On BSE,1292 shares were trading in green, 556 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

