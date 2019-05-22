Bajaj Electricals standalone net profit rises 290.42% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 1759.38 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals rose 290.42% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 1759.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1596.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 99.80% to Rs 167.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 6633.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4687.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1759.381596.66 10 6633.694687.02 42 OPM %3.948.45 -5.256.26 - PBDT53.76142.07 -62 297.90287.77 4 PBT43.86133.21 -67 259.44253.83 2 NP28.547.31 290 167.0783.62 100
