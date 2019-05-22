Bajaj Electricals standalone net profit rises 290.42% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.19% to Rs 1759.38 crore

Net profit of rose 290.42% to Rs 28.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.19% to Rs 1759.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1596.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 99.80% to Rs 167.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 6633.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4687.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1759.381596.666633.694687.023.948.455.256.2653.76142.07297.90287.7743.86133.21259.44253.8328.547.31167.0783.62

