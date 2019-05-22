Mukta Arts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.48% to Rs 43.88 croreNet profit of Mukta Arts reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 53.48% to Rs 43.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 4.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 30.23% to Rs 161.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 124.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.8828.59 53 161.89124.31 30 OPM %7.45-10.81 -9.236.70 - PBDT6.14-4.28 LP 16.503.80 334 PBT2.89-6.52 LP 4.31-8.82 LP NP0.84-6.32 LP 2.61-4.74 LP
