Bajaj Finance Ltd in demand

Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3539, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 11895.5. The Sensex is at 40562.89, up 0.75%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 4.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12468.2, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 47.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

