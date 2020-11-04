Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd stays supported

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 110.1, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.96% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 4.17% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 110.1, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 11895.5. The Sensex is at 40562.89, up 0.75%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has slipped around 5.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7848.85, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 110.5, up 1.8% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 12.96% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 4.17% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 56.82 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

