MRF Ltd spurts 1.66%, gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 68800, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 4.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 68800, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 11895.5. The Sensex is at 40562.89, up 0.75%. MRF Ltd has added around 13.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7848.85, up 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18662 shares today, compared to the daily average of 25968 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 68801, up 1.9% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 7.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% fall in NIFTY and a 4.17% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.1 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

