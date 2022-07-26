Tanla Platforms Ltd Slips 18.23%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.1%

Tanla Platforms Ltd has lost 24.46% over last one month compared to 0.94% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.37% rise in the SENSEX

Tanla Platforms Ltd fell 18.23% today to trade at Rs 747.1. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 1.1% to quote at 28411.79. The index is up 0.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, L&T Technology Services Ltd decreased 2.48% and Brightcom Group Ltd lost 2.38% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 7.33 % over last one year compared to the 5.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tanla Platforms Ltd has lost 24.46% over last one month compared to 0.94% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 5.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29027 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2094.4 on 17 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 742.3 on 26 Jul 2022.

