Bajaj Finserv Ltd down around 3%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 5656, down 3.01% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% rally in NIFTY and a 12.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5656, down 3.01% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 11770.7. The Sensex is at 40173.03, down 1.26%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 5.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11947.4, down 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5664, down 3.11% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 29.31% in last one year as compared to a 1.23% rally in NIFTY and a 12.2% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 287.2 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)