City Union Bank Ltd spurts 1.93%

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 153.2, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.96% in last one year as compared to a 1.12% drop in NIFTY and a 18.96% drop in the Nifty Private Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 153.2, up 1.93% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.45% on the day, quoting at 11757.8. The Sensex is at 40197.43, down 1.2%. City Union Bank Ltd has risen around 12.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13529.85, down 2.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)