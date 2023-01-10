Bajaj Finserv Ltd down for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1396.4, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 21.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 0.44% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1396.4, down 1.24% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.12% on the day, quoting at 17897.85. The Sensex is at 60069, down 1.12%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 12.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18731.55, down 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1403.25, down 1.34% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd tumbled 21.55% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 0.44% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 249.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

