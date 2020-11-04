Bajaj Finserv Ltd rises for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 5804.75, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.38% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% slide in NIFTY and a 9.56% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5804.75, up 1.06% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 11895.5. The Sensex is at 40562.89, up 0.75%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has slipped around 1.3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 12.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12468.2, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 282.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

