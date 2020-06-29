Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar consolidated net profit declines 53.82% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 12.45% to Rs 1863.32 croreNet profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declined 53.82% to Rs 105.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 228.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.45% to Rs 1863.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2128.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 49.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 136.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.01% to Rs 6669.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6806.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1863.322128.21 -12 6669.346806.39 -2 OPM %11.8415.93 -6.794.35 - PBDT157.07282.08 -44 164.0570.29 133 PBT103.31231.41 -55 -52.36-133.94 61 NP105.68228.83 -54 -49.99-136.56 63
