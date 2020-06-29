JUST IN
Rajasthan Petro Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.100.06 67 0.290.25 16 OPM %-60.0016.67 --27.594.00 - PBDT0.160.01 1500 0.170.03 467 PBT0.160.01 1500 0.170.03 467 NP0.140.01 1300 0.070.03 133

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:42 IST

