Rajasthan Petro Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 133.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.00% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

