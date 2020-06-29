JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhartiya International consolidated net profit rises 537.14% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 30.69 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 30.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.05% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 103.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales30.6950.92 -40 103.12114.46 -10 OPM %-1.370.39 --1.300.59 - PBDT0.100.33 -70 0.532.27 -77 PBT0.020.19 -89 0.211.77 -88 NP0.070.30 -77 0.261.63 -84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU