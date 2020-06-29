Tai Industries standalone net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 39.73% to Rs 30.69 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries declined 76.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.73% to Rs 30.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 50.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 84.05% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.91% to Rs 103.12 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

