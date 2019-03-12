Manpasand Beverages Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate executes term sheet for divestment of two offices in Gurugram
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spurts 4.97%
Indiabulls to sell 50% stake in two office properties in Gurugram
Indiabulls Real Estate sells 50% stake in 2 office assets for Rs 464 cr in Gurugram
Navkar Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2019.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2019.
Manpasand Beverages Ltd soared 10.61% to Rs 114.15 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87070 shares in the past one month.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd surged 9.78% to Rs 127.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd spiked 7.67% to Rs 82.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Adani Green Energy Ltd jumped 7.31% to Rs 38.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87132 shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd exploded 6.94% to Rs 91.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14061 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU