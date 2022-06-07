Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Oil India Ltd and Future Retail Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 June 2022.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd soared 18.40% to Rs 107.15 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd spiked 16.08% to Rs 372.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd surged 7.05% to Rs 110.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oil India Ltd spurt 5.40% to Rs 293.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd added 4.95% to Rs 6.99. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 119.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

