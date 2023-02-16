Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 537.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.04% to Rs 161.09 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 537.65% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 161.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.161.0994.1818.033.5628.956.5526.764.4121.173.32

