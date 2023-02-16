JUST IN
F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter
Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 537.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.04% to Rs 161.09 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 537.65% to Rs 21.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.04% to Rs 161.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 94.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales161.0994.18 71 OPM %18.033.56 -PBDT28.956.55 342 PBT26.764.41 507 NP21.173.32 538

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:32 IST

