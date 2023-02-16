F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.170.0894.1250.000.130.030.120.020.120.02

