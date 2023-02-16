F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 112.50% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 500.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.170.08 113 OPM %94.1250.00 -PBDT0.130.03 333 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.120.02 500
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
