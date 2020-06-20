Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 26.04% to Rs 406.26 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 8.74% to Rs 64.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.04% to Rs 406.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.01% to Rs 222.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 1830.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1987.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales406.26549.30 -26 1830.881987.93 -8 OPM %13.2316.04 -12.7116.21 - PBDT83.1794.06 -12 295.07342.51 -14 PBT79.2690.18 -12 279.26326.88 -15 NP64.0370.16 -9 222.03255.23 -13
