Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 8.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.04% to Rs 406.26 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 8.74% to Rs 64.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.04% to Rs 406.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 549.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.01% to Rs 222.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 255.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 1830.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1987.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

406.26549.301830.881987.9313.2316.0412.7116.2183.1794.06295.07342.5179.2690.18279.26326.8864.0370.16222.03255.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)