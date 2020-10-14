Mphasis Ltd up for third straight session

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 1437.95, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.04% in last one year as compared to a 3.81% gain in NIFTY and a 46.32% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1437.95, up 2.43% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 11863.2. The Sensex is at 40438.63, down 0.46%. Mphasis Ltd has added around 8.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has added around 13.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22492.6, down 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.83 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

