Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd, Sobha Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Indiamart Intermesh Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 September 2021.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 728.55 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 66072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19833 shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd soared 9.86% to Rs 148.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sobha Ltd spiked 7.37% to Rs 825.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39745 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17245 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd jumped 7.04% to Rs 41.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd exploded 6.75% to Rs 8689.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31248 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7215 shares in the past one month.

