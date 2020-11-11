Glenmark Pharma gains on USFDA nod for tacrolimus capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.25% to Rs 480.50 after the company received final approval by the US drug regulator for tacrolimus capsules in multiple strengths.
Tacrolimus capsule USP, 0.5 mg, 1 mg and 5 mg, is the generic version of prograf capsule of Astellas Pharm US, Inc.
According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending September 2020, the prograf capsules market achieved annual sales of approximately $286.8 million.
Tacrolimus is a prescription medicine used with other medicines to help prevent organ rejection in people who have had a kidney, liver, or heart transplant. This medication belongs to a class of drugs known as immunosuppressants.
Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 166 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 45 ANDA's pending approval with the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
"In addition to these internal filings, the company continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio," the drug maker said in a filing issued before market hours today.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology.
The drug maker's consolidated net profit slipped 8.4% to Rs 233.99 crore on 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 2,908.12 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU