Wipro wins five-year contract from ThoughtSpot

-
ALSO READ
Wipro wins multi-year contract from ThoughtSpot
Wipro positioned as a Strong Performer in Digital Product Development Services
Wipro positioned as Leader for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services
Wipro appoints CEO and MD
Wipro positioned as Leader in BFS Risk and Compliance IT Services
-
Wipro announced that it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot.
As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot's Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development. Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely. The solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market.
Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics data easily.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 November 2020. Shares of Wipro fell 2.74% to settle at Rs 342.20 yesterday.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU