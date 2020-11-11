Wipro wins five-year contract from ThoughtSpot

Wipro announced that it has won a multi-year contract for software engineering services from ThoughtSpot.

As part of the five-year engagement, Wipro will enhance various components of ThoughtSpot's Search and Analytics platform to help scale feature development. Wipro will leverage its EngineeringNXT framework and Product POD (accelerated software product engineering model), to deliver software services quickly, reliably and safely. The solutions will help ThoughtSpot sustain their competitive advantage by expediting the launch of new releases to the market.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, ThoughtSpot is a search and Artificial Intelligence-driven analytics platform that helps explore, analyze and share real-time business analytics data easily.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 10 November 2020. Shares of Wipro fell 2.74% to settle at Rs 342.20 yesterday.

Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company.

