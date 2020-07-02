Balkrishna Industries Ltd spurts 0.7%, rises for fifth straight session

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1278.8, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.37% drop in NIFTY and a 14.69% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1278.8, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 10561.45. The Sensex is at 35882.54, up 1.32%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has risen around 13.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6718.6, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1276.2, up 0.5% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 70.92% in last one year as compared to a 11.37% drop in NIFTY and a 14.69% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

