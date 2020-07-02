GIC Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Fortis Healthcare Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2020.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd spiked 11.87% to Rs 101.3 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soared 8.75% to Rs 1760. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Polycab India Ltd surged 7.90% to Rs 860.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28236 shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd gained 7.41% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd spurt 6.28% to Rs 130.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

