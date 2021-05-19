Balkrishna Industries Ltd up around 1%

Balkrishna Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 2139.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 120.74% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2139.3, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 15099.1. The Sensex is at 50127.44, down 0.13%. Balkrishna Industries Ltd has risen around 26.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Balkrishna Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10324, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2146, up 1.08% on the day. Balkrishna Industries Ltd is up 120.74% in last one year as compared to a 66.54% spurt in NIFTY and a 83.29% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 35.43 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)