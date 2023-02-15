Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.73 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 72.55% to Rs 21.48 croreNet Loss of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.55% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 78.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.4878.26 -73 OPM %-44.13-0.42 -PBDT-12.17-1.50 -711 PBT-13.71-3.04 -351 NP-13.73-3.25 -322
