Jupiter Wagons standalone net profit rises 406.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 406.89% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.644.43298.6512.527.5575.1819.6669.0413.7646.389.15

