Jupiter Wagons standalone net profit rises 406.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore

Net profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 406.89% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales644.43298.65 116 OPM %12.527.55 -PBDT75.1819.66 282 PBT69.0413.76 402 NP46.389.15 407

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

