Jupiter Wagons standalone net profit rises 406.89% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Industrials stocks rise
Industrials shares edge higher
Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 738.43% in the September 2022 quarter
Titagarh Wagons consolidated net profit rises 2114.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Jupiter Industries & Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 115.78% to Rs 644.43 croreNet profit of Jupiter Wagons rose 406.89% to Rs 46.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 115.78% to Rs 644.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 298.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales644.43298.65 116 OPM %12.527.55 -PBDT75.1819.66 282 PBT69.0413.76 402 NP46.389.15 407
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU