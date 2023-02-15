Bang Overseas standalone net profit declines 91.76% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 36.18% to Rs 32.82 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas declined 91.76% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.18% to Rs 32.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.8224.100.736.560.671.810.331.400.141.70

