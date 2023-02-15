Bang Overseas standalone net profit declines 91.76% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 36.18% to Rs 32.82 croreNet profit of Bang Overseas declined 91.76% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 36.18% to Rs 32.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.8224.10 36 OPM %0.736.56 -PBDT0.671.81 -63 PBT0.331.40 -76 NP0.141.70 -92
