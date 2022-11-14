Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 552.89 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 29.00% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 552.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 490.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.552.89490.227.226.8360.2048.6046.3035.0122.7317.62

