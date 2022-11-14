Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 552.89 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 29.00% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 552.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 490.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales552.89490.22 13 OPM %7.226.83 -PBDT60.2048.60 24 PBT46.3035.01 32 NP22.7317.62 29
