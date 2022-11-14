JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit rises 29.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.78% to Rs 552.89 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment rose 29.00% to Rs 22.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.78% to Rs 552.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 490.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales552.89490.22 13 OPM %7.226.83 -PBDT60.2048.60 24 PBT46.3035.01 32 NP22.7317.62 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU