Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 268.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 268.15% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.08% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.26.9814.1260.6732.5117.014.9516.564.5312.373.36

