Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 268.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.08% to Rs 26.98 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals rose 268.15% to Rs 12.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 91.08% to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.9814.12 91 OPM %60.6732.51 -PBDT17.014.95 244 PBT16.564.53 266 NP12.373.36 268

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

