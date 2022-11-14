Standard Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Standard Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 178.93 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Standard Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.24% in the June 2022 quarter
National Standard (India) standalone net profit declines 92.56% in the September 2022 quarter
Standard Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 178.65 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Standard Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 75.85% to Rs 3.64 croreNet profit of Standard Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.85% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.642.07 76 OPM %-107.42-178.74 -PBDT2.108.46 -75 PBT1.457.88 -82 NP1.457.88 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU