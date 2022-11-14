Standard Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.85% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Standard Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.85% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.642.07-107.42-178.742.108.461.457.881.457.88

