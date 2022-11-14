JUST IN
Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Standard Industries consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 75.85% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Standard Industries declined 81.60% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 75.85% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.642.07 76 OPM %-107.42-178.74 -PBDT2.108.46 -75 PBT1.457.88 -82 NP1.457.88 -82

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

