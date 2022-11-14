JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 43.78 crore

Net profit of Investment & Precision Castings reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 43.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.7831.62 38 OPM %8.737.97 -PBDT2.421.15 110 PBT0.61-0.71 LP NP0.44-0.56 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU