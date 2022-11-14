Investment & Precision Castings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 38.46% to Rs 43.78 croreNet profit of Investment & Precision Castings reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.46% to Rs 43.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.7831.62 38 OPM %8.737.97 -PBDT2.421.15 110 PBT0.61-0.71 LP NP0.44-0.56 LP
